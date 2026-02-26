Man Conceals Hard Drugs In Food, Arrested At Ibadan Correctional Centre

A man who visited an inmate at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) facility in Agodi, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has been arrested for concealing hard drugs in food meant for the inmate.

The criminal act, which was unearthed on Wednesday, was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, O.O. Anjorin. He revealed that the suspect was arrested during routine security checks conducted on visitors and their belongings at the entrance of the facility.

He said the suspect, who claimed to be visiting an inmate, was found to have concealed substances suspected to be Colorado and hemp inside a portion of cooked rice. Upon his arrest, the suspect was handed over to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with assurance that appropriate legal action would be taken.

He said: “At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, a male visitor was apprehended during routine security checks conducted on visitors and their belongings at the facility entrance.

“The suspect, who claimed to be visiting an inmate, was found to have concealed substances suspected to be Colorado and hemp inside a portion of cooked rice. Following the arrest, the suspect was immediately handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and appropriate legal action.

“The handover was carried out by the Officer-in-Charge of the facility, Assistant Controller of Corrections Sunday Adekunmbi. The Controller of Corrections for Oyo State, Osogun C. Olusegun, commended the officers for their vigilance and professionalism.

“He reaffirmed the NCoS’s commitment to ensuring the security, safety, and integrity of all custodial centres in the state.”