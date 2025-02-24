Man Commits Suicide In Ibadan

Share

In the early hours of Monday, a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man reportedly committed suicide in the L.Adisa area, Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to a report, the deceased’s body was discovered in the bush at the back of World Oil Petro Station hanging on a tree on the Ibadan-Oyo expressway.

However, the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear as of the time of filling this report.

The security operatives comprising Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, and Western Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun are currently at the scene to evacuate the corpse.

