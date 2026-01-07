Man Commits Suicide In Bayelsa

A young man, simply identified as Israel, has reportedly committed suicide after an alleged emotional breakdown linked to a failed romantic relationship.

The tragedy which struck on Tuesday, January 6, at Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has kept the residents in shock and mourning.

Community sources revealed that Israel had been battling emotional distress after a prolonged disagreement and eventual separation from a woman he was said to be deeply attached to.

It was also gathered that the deceased had shown signs of withdrawal and sadness in recent days, but no one anticipated such a tragic outcome.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that Israel was a calm and hardworking young man whose death had left the entire community devastated.

He narrated: “He was not known to be violent or troublesome. People noticed he was not himself lately, but nobody imagined it would end like this. It is a painful loss.

Another community member described the incident as a reminder of the growing mental health challenges among young people, particularly in rural communities where access to counselling and emotional support services is limited.

Family members of the deceased were said to be inconsolable as youths and elders of Elebele gathered at the family compound, while traditional rites were reportedly initiated in line with local customs.

The Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed awareness of the incident, stating that preliminary investigations had commenced to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the death.