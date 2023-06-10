Man Commits Suicide 4-Month After Wedding In Jigawa

Barely four months after his wedding, a 30-year-old identified as Usman Sani Goga committed suicide in the Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The deceased who is a photographer hung himself in his bedroom on Wednesday, June 7 at Akula Quarters of the local government.

Confirming the incident, CSC. Adamu Shehu, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps spokesperson in the state said Usman had dropped his wife at one of his relative’s house on that said date of the incident around 2: 00 pm promising to pick her up later in the evening.

Speaking further, the CSC said the cause of the action that led to his death is not known, adding that an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the reason for his death.

The wife while narrating the incident said, “Around 1700hrs, I called his phone severally without response; I later decided to take a commercial vehicle.

On reaching home, I realised that I was without keys and decided to call his phone again, yet there was no response.

With the assistance of the motorcyclist, I got access to the house. I then saw my husband’s motorcycle parked which is very unusual.

I hurried inside where I saw his body hanging from a ceiling fan hook in our bedroom”.