MAN Commends Ogun Govt’s Initiative On Plastic Waste

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the advocacy voice of manufacturers in Nigeria has commended the Ogun State Government on its proactive and sustainable approach to managing plastic waste, especially single use plastics in the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Association and signed by its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in Lagos recently.

Ajayi-Kadir is appreciative of the government’s initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste, promoting recycling, and ensuring a cleaner environment.

He particularly noted the resolve of the Ministry to partner with manufac- 19 turers and other operators in the plastic value chain to advance its waste to wealth initiative.

These efforts align with MAN’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “This Committee is responsible for promoting the implementation of EPR guidelines as defined by the National framework to support plastic buy-back programmes and job creation along the recycling value chain.

This is coming against the backdrop of recent developments in Lagos State with the disingenuous ban of production and use of single use plastics.

Rather than sudden and outright ban, progressive strategies that balance environmental sustainability with economic stability should be adopted.

“In Egypt, collaborative efforts between the government and social enterprises like Banlastic focus on education, community clean-ups, and recycling plastic waste. “Ghana has embraced plastic-to-construction innovation, with companies like Nelplast transforming waste into affordable building materials.

Similarly, the United States is pursuing a national recycling plan and innovation challenge to improve plastic recovery, design, and energy efficiency. These models focus on circularity and not prohibition.”

The MAN DG stated: “As an advocacy organisation, MAN has cautioned against the ban and called for a more sustainable and beneficial approach to manage waste, similar to the one Ogun State has adopted.

“To this end, we urge all stakeholders in the management of waste and the protection of the environment to leverage the commendable initiative of the Ministry of Environment in Ogun State.”

Ajayi-Kadir reiterated that Lagos State should redirect its focus towards building an inclusive, data-backed, and economically viable waste management system rather than imposing a blanket ban that risks widespread job losses, especially among SMEs, informal waste workers, and women-led businesses.

According to him, just as the state already has several commendable frame – works and pilot programmes such as the smart bins initiative, and the Blue box, it should revive and fully implement them and contribute meaningfully to addressing plastic waste.

Sustainable solutions must be rooted in stakeholder engagement, scalable alternatives, and enabling infrastructure.