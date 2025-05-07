MAN commends FG’s ‘Nigeria First’ Policy Directive

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that the Federal Government’s approved “Nigeria First” policy directive aimed at prioritising patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods and services is expected to scale investments and potentially boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 56 per cent, reduce unemployment by 37 per cent and increase firms’ willingness to employ from 1.5 per cent to 22.6 per cent.

According to the Director General of the Association, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in a press statement in Lagos yesterday, this initiative is a welcome development in the right direction as it borders on appropriate technical knowledge transfer to Nigerian professionals.

He said it was a cheering news and long-awaited relief to resilient Nigerian manufacturers, who, despite the tough economic environment, have demonstrated enduring faith in the potential greatness of the Nigerian economy.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “We see this initiative as a true and definite demonstration of the government’s commitment to promoting local industries, boosting economic growth, and creating jobs for Nigerians.

“By giving preference to locally produced goods and services, we can stimulate demand, increase capacity utilization, and attract investments into the manufacturing sector. “MAN believes that this policy will have a multiplier effect on the economy, leading to increased economic activity, improved GDP growth, and enhanced competitiveness of Nigerian industries.”

