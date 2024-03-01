MAN Clarifies Position on Sudden Hike in Cement Price

Following the criticisms that trailed the sudden increase in cement price in the country and government’s threat to open the country’s borders for cement importation, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has blamed the Federal Government for not inviting the association to its meeting with the producers. The association said it would have been more appropriate to discuss with its leadership to see the possibility of calling the cement firms to order, being the regulatory body of all manufacturers. President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, who made this known in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, said the association had been inundated with calls from Nigerians and others on MAN’s position. Meshioye explained that MAN was the first point of call if government and its agencies should have anything bothering them in the manufacturing sector. He said ignoring MAN was at government’s peril.

According to him, if government had talked to MAN directly by inviting them to a meeting, the cement saga won’t get to this level of government threatening local cement manufacturers without taking into consideration what it currently takes to produce in this country amidst the harsh macro- economic challenges. According to him, MAN is neither in support of government nor local cement manufacturers on the hike in prices. New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that the cement prices were yet to come down and still being sold above N10,000, despite government and cement manufacturers reaching a truce for be- tween N7,000 and N8,000 per bag. While reacting, the MAN president said: “I think what happened, without defending either the gov- ernment or the cement manufacturers, is that government is strictly looking at protection of the people. But in my view, this is the time we should protect cement consumers, since, cement us am essential material we need in the nation. “Don’t chase profit so much because you are a cement manufacturer. Don’t chase profit at the expense of people’s welfare.

“I think you will agree with me that cement is very important at this time, because government wants to have a lot of housing scheme nationwide. “So, government or the Minister of Works and Housing and counterparts in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, should have calmed them down in the way they increased cement price. “Yes, you see it has a threat, but it could be like a dialogue of what needs to be done, because I need to achieve this goal, so government telling them, you need to cooperate with me, and as a businessman, you can do one thing; as long as you are breaking even, you will cover your costs, and marginally have inflation. And any business plan you listen to, you would know this is temporary measures and things would be fine and I will continue to be in business that is the right decision.

Meshioye added: “Maybe, if we have been given the opportunity to have talked to our members, we would have looked at their concerns and we would have discussed with them since we do have opportunity to talk to one another. “if government has additional things to say, they would say that. But that is my view as to the issue on profiteering. “Then you will agree with me that cement prices were lowered last year, it was lower two years ago as prices were dropping. You will agree with me it’s not only that of cement price alone, what about logistics? What of the cost of taking it down to the place? What of cost of transportation? Do you also know that government’s taxes are jumping up and so other things? “All those signals might have been put in place to increase the cost of buying cement by the manufacturers.