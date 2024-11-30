Man City’s Implosion and Interesting Drama in AFCON Qualifiers, UCL

Share

In the world of football, strange things are happening in the current season across the top European leagues with intriguing and interesting results both on the domestic and continental scenes. In Africa, the surprises were all over the centres as the Black Stars of Ghana had the opportunity to win two matches and be back on track for the AFCON qualifiers but only ended up losing in the last game 2-1 at home to Niger Republic after playing 1-1 draw with Angola.

Ghana scooped just three points with three draws and lost three games in Group F. Nigeria also lost to Rwanda 2-1 in Uyo with many other surprises across the continent just as Morocco had a 100 per cent record by beating all teams to amass 18 points in Group B. The North Africans are sending a signal of a team ready to host and win. In Europe, Pep Guardiola has admitted his Manchester City players were “fragile” after their extraordinary collapse against Feyenoord in which they threw away a three-goal lead with just 15 minutes remaining to draw 3-3 in Match Day 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The 2023 UCL winners are languishing in 17th place in the new format.

They have been without in win in six matches in all competitions, including five defeats. “We lost a lot of games lately, we are fragile and of course, we need a victory,” Guardiola told newsmen after the last UCL match. “It’s not about no run or no commitment, but football you have to be [switched on] in certain moments to do it. Difficult to swallow right now.” City’s next game is against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Defeat at Anfield would leave City 11 points off the summit. The Citizens after Match Day 5 have just eight points from a possible 15 in the UCL. After Wednesday’s round of fixtures, defending champions, Real Madrid, are in the 24th position with six points from five games just as Paris Saint-Germain with five matches played only have four points and they are on 25th position which is outright exit from the second stage except they improve with results.

Former champions Bayern Munich have nine points from five matches while another former champion, Juventus, are among the surprise teams below the ladder. Both teams are off the automatic slots of eight teams moving on to the next stage. Liverpool with 100% record of 5 wins in 5 games are top on the table with 15 points, Inter Milan second with 13 points and Barca third with 12 points. The surprise teams in the Top 19 are Leverkusen (6th), Monaco (8th), Asto Villa (9th) and Sporting (10th) According to the new format by UEFA, after the eight automatic slots, the next 16 teams will vie for another eight slots which will return the UCL to the original format the fans are used to.

This particular format which was conceived to make more money through television rights has been very interesting. It has not been the usual home and away fixtures, rather a one off game every team must win. Imagine Bayern losing to Barcelona 4-1 just as Sporting Lisbon also defeated Manchester City 4-1 and only on Tuesday, Arsenal whipped the same Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in their home in Portugal. Atalanta also beat Young Boys 6-1 just as Leverkusen beat Salzburg 5-0. “The new Champions League format means it is not easy for any team, said Atletico Madrid coach, Diego Simeone, before his side visit Czech champions Sparta Prague on Tuesday.

“Europe’s top-tier club competition now has 36 teams in a league table, a format where each side faces eight different opponents instead of groups with three home-and-away ties. The top eight qualify automatically for the last 16 and the next 16 go into a two-legged playoff to join them. “From what the results are showing us, and what happens in the games, this format invites everyone to pay even more attention.” Simeoni’s comment is a brief summary of what the ongoing UCL has been. The fans are loving it because any team can win anywhere in this first stage. By the time the league returns to its usual format with 16 teams, some heavyweights might have fallen by the side. This is the beauty of football and it gets better with every innovation. This UEFA idea is brilliant because a good team should be able to win anywhere and anytime. In the end, we expect a solid good team to emerge champions.

