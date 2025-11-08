Football fans across the world are eagerly looking forward to another classic encounter as Manchester City and Liverpool face off this weekend in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the Premier League season.

The two giants of English football, one the reigning champions and the other the previous holders, will meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Beyond the prestige, this clash could have a major impact on the title race, as both teams are looking to close the gap on current league leaders, Arsenal. City manager, Pep Guardiola, has already described Liverpool as his team’s “biggest rival in the last nine years,” while Reds boss Arne Slot will be hoping his side can build on their recent resurgence after a difficult few weeks.

This meeting comes at the end of a hectic week for both clubs, who have each played twice already. Liverpool might have a slight edge in freshness after their 1–0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League, which came a day before Manchester City’s 4–1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the same competition. However, while Liverpool have shown improved form at home with back-to-back wins at Anfield, their away record in the league remains a concern.

The Reds have lost their last three Premier League match- es on the road, all in London, and will need to overcome that poor run if they are to get a result at the Etihad. City, on the other hand, remain unbeaten at home since August and are looking to round off a perfect week with a third straight win in all competitions. Guardiola’s men have begun to hit top gear again and will be eager to assert their dominance against one of their toughest opponents.

Manchester City are still sweating over the fitness of midfielder Rodri, who missed the Dortmund game after suffering a minor setback. Should he fail to recover in time, Nico Gonzalez is expected to retain his place in the middle of the park. Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined, while Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, and Rayan Cherki could return to the starting line-up after being rested in midweek.

As always, all eyes will be on Erling Haaland, who continues to be in exceptional goal-scoring form. Liverpool could welcome back striker Alexander Isak, who has been out with a groin injury for the past four match- es. Even if fit, Isak is more likely to start from the bench, with Arne Slot expected to keep faith with the same team that defeated Real Madrid on Tuesday. This would mean another start for Florian Wirtz, who impressed on the left side of attack in that Champions League win.

The recent record between these two sides makes for interesting reading. Manchester City have won only one of their last eight Premier League meetings against Liverpool, drawing four and losing three. Liverpool, therefore, will trav- el to Manchester with confidence, knowing they have often found ways to frustrate Guardiola’s men.

For City, a win would keep them on Arsenal’s tail in the title race and extend their unbeaten home run. For Liv- erpool, victory at the Etihad would see them leapfrog City into second place — a major statement after what has been a mixed few weeks. Football pundits have been divided on how the game might go.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Liverpool could pull off a narrow win at the Etihad, while Arsenal legend Ian Wright expects City to come out on top. Neville also tipped Sunderland to hold Arsenal to a 1–1 draw, a result that could allow Liverpool to move within five points of the Gunners if they win.

Wright, however, believes Arsenal will win 2–0 and City will beat Liverpool, citing the Reds’ defensive frailties and Haaland’s unstoppable form. Guardiola admitted that he watched Liverpool’s victory over Real Madrid and said he was impressed by how quickly they seem to be rediscovering their rhythm.

The Spaniard ex- pressed surprise at their earlier poor run, which saw them lose six of seven matches in all competitions, but praised their recent turnaround. “Of course, it surprised me that they lost many games,” Guardiola said. “But sometimes, football is about momentum. Arsenal have been the most consistent, but the season is long, and anything can happen. I’m excited to prepare for Sunday. Facing Liverpool always brings out the best in us”