The Etihad Stadium was lit for another European night on Wednesday, but the story unfolded very differently from what many Nigerian fans had hoped.

In a tense Champions League showdown, Manchester City edged past Galatasaray 2-0, halting Victor Osimhen’s push toward European history.

Despite the pre-match hype around the so-called “war” in Manchester, Pep Guardiola’s side controlled the game, keeping the Turkish giants at bay.

The win ended Galatasaray’s hopes of an automatic Round of 16 berth.

Osimhen came agonisingly close to becoming the club’s all-time most prolific foreign scorer in European competition but was left one goal short as City secured the crucial victory.