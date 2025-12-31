Manchester City have been urged to move for a former Chelsea star in a bid to strengthen their squad and gain an advantage over Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Dean Saunders has urged Manchester City to sign N’Golo Kanté, suggesting the French midfielder could be the missing piece in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Saunders believes Pep Guardiola’s side needs added steel and experience in midfield to gain an advantage over title rivals Arsenal, identifying the former Chelsea star as an ideal option for a return to English football.

Now 34, Kanté currently plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League after leaving Chelsea in 2023 on a lucrative deal. However, his contract is reportedly due to expire in six months, potentially paving the way for a move back to the Premier League.

Guardiola Urged To Sign Kante

New Telegraph reports that Saunders made a bold claim about the potential transfer.

READ ALSO:

“This could be the biggest signing of the season. This is a big statement. I think Kante is available,” he said.

“I think he has been there long enough, and I think he needs to stay there to avoid paying taxes for a certain period.”

Saunders praised Kante’s enduring quality and suitability for City’s system. “He could play for any team anywhere in the world. The player who plays in the defensive midfield position thinks like a defender and covers a lot of ground.”

“What is he, 34? He is still zooming around the field, and he hasn’t slowed down at all. Great attitude. He can play in the centre of midfield for Manchester City,” Saunders added. “One-year contract, sign him for a year, just in case his legs have gone. You don’t need to run very much in that position.” Manchester City are second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Arsenal, and next travel to face Sunderland on Thursday evening.