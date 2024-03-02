Man City, United Renew Derby Rivalry Live on GOtv

Manchester City and Manchester United will renew their derby rivalry this weekend on match- day 27 of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast live on GOtv.

The reigning champions are keen to defeat their neighbours in a bid to pile pressure on Liverpool as the keenly contested three-way title race gets fiercer. Tune in GO Premier League (ch 66) to watch the action unfold on Sunday at 4:30pm.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both bagged hattricks when they defeated the Red Devils 6-3 the last time they visited the Etihad Stadium in October 2022, they repeated their scoring hero- ics in the reverse fixture of this clash which City won 0-3 at Old Trafford.

They head into Sunday’s clash as favourites. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are hoping to bounce back from their last weekend stoppage time defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford by securing vital points to boost their top four hopes. United have not won at the Etihad since 2021 when Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw got on the scoresheet in a 0-2 victory.