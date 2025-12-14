Man City Trashes Palace 3-0 To Keep Title Hope Alive

On Sunday night, Manchester City delivered a commanding performance as they swept aside Crystal Palace with a convincing 3–0 victory, further underlining their title ambitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side took control of the match from the opening whistle, dominating possession and pressing Palace deep into their own half.

The breakthrough arrived in the first half when City’s patient build-up play paid off, with a well-worked move ending in a clinical finish that set the tone for the evening.

Crystal Palace attempted to respond after the interval, showing brief moments of resilience, but City’s quality and composure proved overwhelming.

A second goal soon followed, coming from a swift attacking sequence that sliced through the Palace defence and left the goalkeeper with little chance.

The champions sealed the win late on with a third goal, capitalising on Palace’s tired legs and ensuring there would be no way back for the visitors.

City’s defence remained solid throughout, comfortably dealing with Palace’s limited attacking threat and preserving a clean sheet.

The result strengthens Manchester City’s position as they continue their push at the top end of the table, while Crystal Palace are left to reflect on a difficult outing against one of the league’s most formidable sides.