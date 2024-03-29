Man City To Miss Seven Players In Arsenal Cracker

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola , could be without seven key players for their clash against Arsenal. Matheus Nunes, Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Kyle Walker picked up injuries d u r i n g t h e i r t i m e away with their international team.

The trio join Ederson, Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish on the injury list. Daily Mail reports Walker is a major doubt for the upcoming clash against Arsenal. Walker will undergo scans alongside Stones. The club are also monitoring the situations of Ederson, De Bruyne and Grealish and will make a late call for the trio.