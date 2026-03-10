Man City To Host Liverpool In Dramatic FA Cup Draw

After defeating Sunderland in the FA Cup, League One Port Vale will play Chelsea away in the quarterfinals, while Manchester City will host Liverpool in a major match.

Arsenal, the 14-time champions, go to Southampton, the eighth-place team in the Championship.

West Ham United, who defeated Brentford on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Monday night, will host Leeds United.

The team with the lowest ranking remaining in the league is Port Vale. They will play Chelsea in a competitive match for the first time since 1929.

The ties will be played across the weekend of 4-5 April.

FULL FIXTURES

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Arsenal

Port Vale vs Chelsea

West Ham/Brentford vs Leeds