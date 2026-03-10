Man City To Host Liverpool In Dramatic FA Cup Draw

After defeating Sunderland in the FA Cup, League One Port Vale will play Chelsea away in the quarterfinals, while Manchester City will host Liverpool in a major match.
Arsenal, the 14-time champions, go to Southampton, the eighth-place team in the Championship.
West Ham United, who defeated Brentford on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Monday night, will host Leeds United.
READ ALSO:
- Blues Eye FA Cup Progress As Wrexham Hunt Giant-Killing Glory
- FA Cup: Arsenal Thrash Wigan; Sunderland, Others Reach Fifth Round
- FA Cup: Guehi Scores First Man City Goal, Southampton Beat Leicester
The team with the lowest ranking remaining in the league is Port Vale. They will play Chelsea in a competitive match for the first time since 1929.
The ties will be played across the weekend of 4-5 April.
FULL FIXTURES
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Arsenal
Port Vale vs Chelsea
West Ham/Brentford vs Leeds
Please follow and like us: