New Telegraph

March 10, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Man City To…

Man City To Host Liverpool In Dramatic FA Cup Draw

After defeating Sunderland in the FA Cup, League One Port Vale will play Chelsea away in the quarterfinals, while Manchester City will host Liverpool in a major match.

Arsenal, the 14-time champions, go to Southampton, the eighth-place team in the Championship.

West Ham United, who defeated Brentford on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Monday night, will host Leeds United.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

The team with the lowest ranking remaining in the league is Port Vale. They will play Chelsea in a competitive match for the first time since 1929.

The ties will be played across the weekend of 4-5 April.

FULL FIXTURES

Manchester City vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Arsenal
Port Vale vs Chelsea
West Ham/Brentford vs Leeds

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Insecurity: Zulum Urges Borno Residents To Intensify Prayers
Read Next

2027: Hashim’s Shuttle Diplomacy Raises Hope For PDP