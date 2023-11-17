Man City To Battle Liverpool For Leroy Sane Signature

Manchester City are interested in re-signing ex-player, Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich but faces competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The German forward, 27, joined the Citizens from Schalke in August 2016 and netted 39 times in 135 appearances across all competitions.

Sane joined Bayern in July 2020 after recovering from a serious knee injury and has recently rediscovered his best form, scoring eight goals and assisting six more in the Bundesliga this season.

According to sources in Germany, City are prepared to battle Liverpool for the winger’s signature, with his current deal at the Allianz Arena set to expire in 2025.

Pep Guardiola is blessed with a number of quality options on the flanks after the arrival of Jeremy Doku in the summer including the likes of Folden, and Grealish.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo to choose from.

But a player of Sane’s quality, who is entering his prime years and could be available at a reduced price, may prove too tempting for both parties.

The 57-cap international’s proven ability to link up with Harry Kane in Bavaria may also catch the managers’ eyes, with Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez leading their respective lines