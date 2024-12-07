Man City Title Defence Takes Another Blow After 2-2 Draw With Palace

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 15: Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
The chances of Manchester City defending their Premier League title this season have continued to get slimmer after they were held to a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola’s men came into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
However, they were behind within four minutes, after Daniel Munoz broke the offside trap, to slot the ball past Ortega Moreno.
Erling Haaland equalized for the visitors before the break with a towering header.
Lacroix restored Palace’s lead despite City’s domination, but Rico Lewis drew the game level again before he was shown a second yellow.
The result means City remain in fourth place, one point behind Arsenal and Chelsea who both play tomorrow. And a further eight points off leaders Liverpool, whose game at Everton was called off.