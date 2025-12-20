Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Saturday Telegraph reports that City set the tone early and took the lead inside five minutes when Haaland converted at the second attempt after Alphonse Areola had parried Phil Foden’s initial delivery.

The hosts monopolised possession from that point, moving the ball patiently and pinning West Ham deep in their own half as they looked for more openings.

The pressure told again in the 38th minute. Rayan Cherki won the ball high up the pitch and fed Haaland, who showed composure to slip a pass into Tijjani Reijnders.

The midfielder stepped inside the box and fired high past Areola to double City’s advantage. West Ham struggled to respond before the interval and reached half-time without registering a shot.

The visitors showed more intent after the break and briefly tested Gianluigi Donnarumma through Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen, but City quickly reasserted control.

Possession again tilted heavily in the hosts’ favour, with Areola called into action to deny Savinho and keep the scoreline respectable.

Haaland sealed the win in the 69th minute, reacting quickest after a scramble in the area to smash home his second goal and City’s third.

Substitutions followed on both sides, allowing City to manage the closing stages comfortably. West Ham faded as the match wore on, while City continued to circulate the ball with ease, finishing with nearly 70% possession.

Haaland went close to completing his hat-trick late on, but his low effort drifted narrowly wide. The pressure is now on Arsenal to respond at Everton on Saturday evening and return to the summit.