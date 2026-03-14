West Ham United will hope to continue their recent resurgence when they host title-chasing Manchester City in a crucial Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

The Matchweek 30 fixture comes with contrasting ambitions for both sides, as West Ham battle to avoid relegation while City are desperate to keep their fading title hopes alive.

West Ham, currently 18th on the table with 28 points, have shown signs of improvement in recent outings.

The Hammers head into the encounter on the back of two consecutive victories, including an FA Cup triumph over Brentford FC via a penalty shootout.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who previously handled Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, will be hoping his side can build on that momentum as they fight to climb out of the relegation zone. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has been a key figure for the Hammers this season.

The French international, who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, Villarreal CF and Real Madrid, joined West Ham permanently after an initial loan spell in 2021 and was part of the squad that won the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023.

Manchester City, on the other hand, arrive in London seeking redemption after a disappointing 3-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Manager Pep Guardiola will expect an immediate response from his players as City sit second in the league, seven points behind leaders Arsenal FC.

Defender Marc Guehi, who recently joined City from Crystal Palace, has been tasked with strengthening the club’s backline and has already featured in nine matches for the reigning champions.

The England international enjoyed an impressive campaign with the national team during UEFA Euro 2024 and also played a key role in Crystal Palace’s domestic cup successes last season.

City’s attack will once again rely heavily on prolific striker Erling Haaland, who remains the leading scorer in this fixture and helped his side secure a 3-0 victory in the reverse meeting earlier this season.

Historically, City have dominated the fixture, winning 63 of the 117 meetings between the two clubs, while West Ham have recorded 35 victories, with 19 matches ending in draws.

West Ham will be without veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski due to injury, while City are expected to miss Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

With City determined to stay in the title race and West Ham fighting for survival, the encounter promises to be a high-stakes battle at the London Stadium.