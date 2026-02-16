Manchester City Target Enzo Maresca For Managerial Role

Enzo Maresca has reportedly become the frontrunner to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City if the Spaniard departs at the end of the season.

Speculation over Guardiola’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium continues, with the decorated manager now entering the final 18 months of his current contract.

With talks over a potential extension making little progress, discussions about possible successors have also intensified.

Maresca Waiting In The Wings

Enzo Maresca is currently available after parting ways with Chelsea F.C. on New Year’s Day.

The Italian coach is well-acquainted with Manchester City’s structure and philosophy, having previously worked in the club’s academy before returning as a key member of Pep Guardiola’s first-team coaching staff.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Maresca is the clear favourite among City’s hierarchy to take over should a managerial change occur.

The club reportedly holds him in high regard, valuing both his coaching credentials and his strong alignment with City’s footballing identity.

Guardiola, who has presided over one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, remains under contract, with no final decision yet announced regarding his future.