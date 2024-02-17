Man City Tackle Chelsea as Liverpool Visit Brentford Live On GOtv

Manchester City will hope to pile the pressure on Liverpool by securing a twelfth successive victory when they host Chelsea on Saturday.

This and other matches will be broadcast live on GOtv. Pep Guardiola’s men were held to a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of this tie and the champions will be hoping to avoid dropping points against the struggling Blues. Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 6:30pm on Saturday to watch the game.

Chelsea’s forward, Cole Palmer is relishing the chance to face his former team at the Etihad Stadium. Palmer converted the late penalty that gave Chelsea an equaliser against the Champions in the first leg. “It will be a tough game but I’m looking forward to going back to the Etihad,” he told Chelsea.

“It will be strange, a weird feeling, but I’m looking forward to it and the team’s looking forward to it.” Also on Saturday, Liverpool will continue their bid to stay at the top of the table when they pay a visit to Brentford. Jurgen Klopp’s men will return to the Gtech Community Stadium for the first time since their 3-1 defeat in 2023 and they are keen to avoid another slip up.