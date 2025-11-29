Man City Stars To Shine At Etihad

A heavily rotated Manchester City side suffered a shock 2-0 reverse at home to Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, but the big guns should be back in action on Saturday and look primed to inflict a heavy defeat on the struggling Leeds.

That midweek failure was the Citizens’ second successive loss, but they have won seven of their last eight at the Etihad and have netted at least three times in four of their last five league games here.

Leeds were hit for their third consecutive defeat last weekend to leave them sitting 18th in the Premier League table, and Saturday’s trip to Manchester does not bode well for a side that are having difficulty on their travels.

The Whites have lost five of their six Premier League away games, conceding 15 goals in total and shipping three or more to Nottingham Forest, Brighton, and Arsenal.

Backing Manchester City to bag a few goals appeals, and with Leeds failing to score in four of their five away defeats, a repeat of Manchester City’s last home league win a 3-0 thrashing of Liverpool – looks excellent value