Manchester City Star Issues Title Warning To Arsenal

He said, “Every game is important, and we need to win every game. We are two points behind, so we are getting closer. We need to continue building on the momentum we’ve established over the last two or three months.”
Although Arsenal are widely viewed as the frontrunners for the title, the Croatian international warned that the race is far from decided.
He emphasised that it isn’t just a two-team battle, noting that several other contenders still have the quality to shape the outcome in the final weeks of the campaign.
“They have a good team, but it’s not just them. The season is long, and we’re not even at the halfway stage. There are still a lot of games to play,” he added.
Gvardiol also reflected on the intensity of past title battles, recalling the pressure his side faced in his debut campaign.
“I remember in my first season, we were on top and fighting for the Premier League. You go to places like Fulham away, and you know you need to win. If you lose or drop points, that could be it,” he recalled.