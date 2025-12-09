Manchester City Star Issues Title Warning To Arsenal

Manchester City defender Joško Gvardiol has issued a clear warning to Arsenal, insisting the reigning champions are fully prepared to reclaim their place at the top of the Premier League table.

With the title race tightening, Gvardiol stressed that any slip-up from the Gunners will be swiftly punished as City continues to ramp up the pressure in the final stretch of the season.

Arsenal hold a narrow two-point advantage over City, but their defeat to Aston Villa has revived doubts about their staying power at the top of the table.

What Gvardiol Said:

Gvardiol, speaking to the club’s official media, made it clear that City sees an opportunity as the season intensifies.

Salah Left Out As Liverpool Face Inter In UCL He said, “Every game is important, and we need to win every game. We are two points behind, so we are getting closer. We need to continue building on the momentum we’ve established over the last two or three months.” Although Arsenal are widely viewed as the frontrunners for the title, the Croatian international warned that the race is far from decided. He emphasised that it isn’t just a two-team battle, noting that several other contenders still have the quality to shape the outcome in the final weeks of the campaign. “They have a good team, but it’s not just them. The season is long, and we’re not even at the halfway stage. There are still a lot of games to play,” he added. Gvardiol also reflected on the intensity of past title battles, recalling the pressure his side faced in his debut campaign. “I remember in my first season, we were on top and fighting for the Premier League. You go to places like Fulham away, and you know you need to win. If you lose or drop points, that could be it,” he recalled.