Man City Signs Argentine Wonderkid, Echeverri

Manchester City have announced the signing of 18-year-old Argentine wonderkid, Claudio Echeverri from River Plate.

The 2023 U-17 World Cup star scored a hat-trick against Brazil in the quarter-final stage last November before missing a penalty in the semi-final shootout against Germany.

Dubbed the “next Lionel Messi” in his homeland, he will return to River on loan until January 2025 before heading to City where he has signed a contract until 2028.

It is just two years since Etihad directors signed Julian Alvarez from River with the World Cup winner having now netted 30 goals in 79 appearances for the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola will hope for a similar impact from his new dynamic attacker when he arrives in England.

River Plate youth scout Luis Pereira recently said of their latest academy product: “El Diablito [Echeverri] has no ceiling because he is old enough not to have one.

“He can play in six months in the first season and with a good pre-season, surrounded by players who understand that he is a kid and that the sport and soccer world is going to give him a lot of help.”

Echeverri made four appearances in the Argentine Primera Division last year, playing a cameo role as the Argentine giants romped to the domestic title.

He could make his debut in the Copa Libertadores when the continental competition kicks off in April.

The diminutive talent becomes City’s first signing this month, with midfielder Kalvin Phillips expected to depart later today for a loan move to West Ham.