Share

Manchester City have successfully secured the signing of teenage defender, Vitor Reis from Brazilian club, Palmeiras for £29.6 million.

Vitor Reis, a 19-year-old right-footed central defender who has made 22 appearances for Palmeiras and has represented Brazil’s Under-17 team nine times, has committed to a four-and-a-half-year contract.

While Palmeiras hoped to keep Vitor Reis on loan for the remainder of the season, Manchester City requested his immediate transfer.

This signing marks City’s second acquisition of the January transfer window, following the addition of Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

READ ALSO:

At Villa Park, Aston Villa have completed the signing of full-back Andres Garcia from Levante. The 21-year-old made his first-team debut in 2022 and has since accumulated 46 appearances, scoring four goals, with three of those coming this season. Villa are reported to have agreed on an initial fee of approximately £6 million, with an additional £1 million in potential add-ons. Primarily a right-back, Garcia has also demonstrated versatility by playing on the right wing. This signing comes shortly after Villa’s previous acquisition of Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund for £19 million, which helped offset the transfer of Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town in a £20 million deal.

Share

Please follow and like us: