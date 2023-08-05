Man City Sign Gvardiol In Move Just Shy Of Record Deal

Manchester City have completed the signing of RB Leipzig’s Joško Gvardiol.
Gvardiol becomes the second summer arrival at the Etihad Stadium and one of the most expensive defenders in history with City reportedly agreeing to pay £77.5 million for the defender.
That sum makes the Croatian the second-most expensive defender of all-time, with the fee just shy of the £80 million Manchester United spent to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester in 2019.
READ ALSO:
Man City Legend, Silva Retired After ACL Injuryû
Man City Might Have Gvardiol As Alternative In SightHi h
Man City In Advance Negotiations For Gvardiol As Bundesliga Club Chief Confirm Talks
Gvardiol follows in the footsteps of Croatia team-mate, Mateo Kovačić in linking up with Pep Guardiola’s treble winners.
The 21-year-old also scored against his new employers in the first leg of last season’s Champions League round of 16 encounter.