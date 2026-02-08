Manchester City defeated Liverpool at Anfield with two late goals from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to bring the Premier League title challenge alive on Sunday night, February 8.

Silva and Haaland’s penalties snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after Dominik Szoboszlai’s unstoppable 74th-minute free kick.

The match began with the usual high intensity, with City creating the first clear opportunity and controlling large stretches of the first half, which generated the better chances.

Haaland was again denied from a tight angle after meeting a cross at the near post, while Omar Marmoush fired narrowly wide after being set up inside the box.

Liverpool’s best openings came from transitions and pressing situations, including a moment where Salah nearly lobbed Gianluigi Donnarumma after the goalkeeper was drawn out of position.

READ ALSO:

Liverpool improved noticeably after half-time. Cody Gakpo glanced a header wide from close range, Hugo Ekitike shot just past the far post after a sweeping move, and Donnarumma produced an important save to push away a rising effort from Ekitike.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 74th minute by a moment of individual quality. Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up to a free-kick from roughly 30 yards and struck a powerful effort that swerved around the wall and clipped the post on its way in, leaving Donnarumma rooted and giving Liverpool a 1-0 lead.

City, however, found a response in the closing stages. In the 84th minute, Cherki delivered a forward ball that Haaland flicked into the path of Bernardo Silva. The midfielder slipped behind the defence and finished low through Alisson’s legs to level the score at 1-1.

The decisive moment came deep into stoppage time. Matheus Nunes chased a loose ball near the right byline and was caught by Alisson as the goalkeeper lunged out.

The referee pointed to the spot, and Haaland stepped up in the 93rd minute to drive a left-footed penalty into the corner for his 21st league goal of the season, putting City ahead for the first time.

Liverpool pushed desperately for an equaliser during the extended added time. Mac Allister came closest when he struck a long-range volley toward the top corner, but Donnarumma produced a strong one-handed save to tip it away.

Tempers flared late on when Szoboszlai was sent off after an off-the-ball clash with Haaland as City attempted to break for a third goal. City now sit six points behind Arsenal, and have the chance to close that gap to three with a win in midweek.