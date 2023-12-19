Man City, Rivers United Battle for Continental Glory Live on StarTimes

StarTimes brings football lovers a double dose of footballing fire this week, with a mouthwatering clash between Japan League giants Urawa Reds and Premier League powerhouse Manchester City, followed by Rivers United’s bid for CAF Confederation Cup glory. Urawa Reds vs Manchester City will be played today at 7 pm on Sports Premium channel on StarTimes.

This eagerly anticipated semi-final match of the FIFA Club World Cup clash pits the reigning Asian champions against the English champions in a battle for continental supremacy. Urawa Reds, fresh off their J.League Cup victory, will be hoping to upset the odds against Pep Guardiola’s star-studded Manchester City side, featuring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Riyad Mahrez.

Urawa Reds are into the final four of the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Mexico’s Club León, 1-0. Alex Schalk came off the bench to score the game’s lone goal, sending Urawa into the semi-finals where they will meet England’s Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Nigerian hopefuls Rivers United face a crucial second-leg encounter in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff round against Club Africain of Tunisia. The Port Harcourt club won with a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg and will be aiming to seal their place in the group stage of the competition.

The match will be played on Wednesday at 8pm on Beta Sports channel 244. Fans needn't miss a minute of the action! They can catch all the drama live and exclusive on StarTimes, your gateway to the biggest and best footballing matches.