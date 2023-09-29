Man City Plot to Beat Juve In Race for Boniface

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, has caught the attention of Premier League champions, Manchester City, with coach Pep Guardiola looking to snap up the forward next summer.

Boniface has scored six goals in the Bundesliga and eight goals with three assists in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen. Recently, Italian giants Juventus have shown interest in the striker.

According to a sport platform,, Manchester City is impressed with his performance and may consider making a bid for him next summer. However, there are still some unanswered questions in this bid.

It is uncertain how much Boniface will cost City, as he has a contract with Leverkusen until 2028. The Bundesliga club may demand a premium fee, especially if he continues his current form.

It also remains to be seen what this means for the other strikers at City. Pep Guardiola prefers a narrow core and already has two top strikers, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, in his squad, unless one of them leaves.