Man City Out To Settle Scores Against Magpies

Second-placed Manchester City will seek to make the Etihad fortress count when Newcastle United come calling in Saturday’s Premier League showdown With 53 points from 26 matches, City remain firmly in the title conversation and refuse to loosen their grip on the summit chase.

Newcastle, meanwhile, sit 10th on 36 points, striving for consistency in a campaign that has fluctuated between promise and frustration.

There is also a score to settle. The Magpies edged City 2-1 in their most recent meeting, a result that jarred with the Sky Blues’ usual dominance.

Pep Guardiola’s men, however, had earlier dismantled Newcastle 4-0 in the reverse fixture, underlining their capacity to overwhelm when in full flow.

Recent form suggests City are gathering ominous momentum. They have reeled off three straight victories, beginning with an impressive triumph away to Liverpool before brushing aside Fulham and easing past Salford City.

At home in the league, they have been formidable — unbeaten in their last six, winning four and drawing two, while conceding a miserly two goals in that stretch.

Defensive assurance has complemented their measured attacking output, with clean sheets becoming a familiar feature at the Etihad.

Newcastle arrive in buoyant mood themselves after stringing together three consecutive wins in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa were dispatched in eye-catching fashion, before a resounding European triumph added further gloss to their resurgence.

Yet their away league form tells a less convincing story. In their last six on the road, they have tasted victory only twice and conceded more than they have scored, a statistic that will concern manager Eddie Howe ahead of this stern assignment.

Against top-half opposition this season, City have largely stood tall, collecting valuable points while maintaining a healthy goal return.

Newcastle, by contrast, have struggled to impose themselves consistently against elite company, often leaving themselves exposed defensively