Manchester City’s title chase suffered a major setback on Saturday evening as Newcastle United sealed a spirited 2–1 win at St James’ Park, with Harvey Barnes delivering a match-winning performance.

The result leaves City unable to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who now enjoy a more comfortable cushion at the top.

Newcastle broke the deadlock just after the hour mark when Bruno Guimarães found Barnes, who curled a precise effort into the bottom corner to give the hosts the lead.

City briefly fought back, levelling the score through Rúben Dias, who reacted quickest during a crowded scramble in the penalty area.

But the parity didn’t last long. Only minutes later, Barnes struck again, capitalising on defensive uncertainty to fire Newcastle back in front.

His brace proved decisive, as Manchester City pushed relentlessly in the closing stages but failed to break down a resilient Newcastle defence, backed by a sharp performance from goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The victory marks Eddie Howe’s first Premier League win over a Pep Guardiola side and arrives at a crucial moment for Newcastle, boosting their confidence after recent inconsistencies.

For City, however, the loss compounds their mounting frustration, with every dropped point widening Arsenal’s advantage in the title race.

As the season intensifies, both sides will view the result differently. Newcastle is a turning point, and City is a costly stumble in a fiercely competitive campaign.