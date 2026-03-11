Man City Look To Stun Real Again At Bernabéu

European giants Real Madrid and Manchester City will renew their growing rivalry when both sides meet again in the UEFA Champions League.

The fixture has become one of the most frequent in the competition, with this meeting marking the fifth time in the last six seasons that the two clubs will clash in the knockout stages.

City already defeated Madrid 2–1 at the Santiago Bernabéu earlier in December under manager Pep Guardiola and will be hoping for another positive result in the Spanish capital. Madrid, now managed by Álvaro Arbeloa, head into the game struggling with injuries and inconsistent form.

Key players, including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and David Alaba, are expected to miss the match.

In contrast, City arrive in strong form, winning nine and drawing two of their last 11 matches in all competitions. Star striker Erling Haaland will also be eager to rediscover his scoring touch.