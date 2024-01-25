Man City, Liverpool Battle For Kimmich

Liverpool and Manchester City are the front-runners aiming to sign Joshua Kimmich into their football clubs.

With 18 months remaining on his current Bavarian contract, the versatile 28-year-old star of Bayern Munich has not yet agreed to a new contract.

According to reports, Bayern is open to cashing in on the Germany international at the end of this season because by the summer of 2025, the player would be allowed to depart for free.

The midfield player, who joined the Bundesliga winners in 2015 after leaving RB Leipzig, is being keenly watched by both Manchester City and Liverpool, the Premier League’s top contenders.

READ ALSO:

It is suggested that Anfield directors may have the edge over the Citizens, due to Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke’s connections with the Bundesliga.

Klopp has undergone a midfield rebuild in the last six months and feels Kimmich’s experience would be welcome following the losses of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho last summer.

City’s hopes may be boosted by the fact boss Pep Guardiola was the man to bring him to Bayern nine years ago while he was in charge at the Allianz.

A separate report from German journalist Christian Falk has also credited fellow Premier League side Newcastle with interest in Kimmich.