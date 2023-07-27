Man City Legend, Silva Retired After ACL Injury

David Silva has confirmed his retirement from football after 19 years as a senior professional following an injury he incurred in the pre-season.

Silva ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) earlier this month and has decided to end his playing days as a result of the injury.

Silva came through the ranks at Valencia where he played over 120 times in La Liga and won the Copa del Rey in 2007.

But it was in English football where the talented midfielder really made his mark on the club game.

Silva was one of the original superstars at Manchester City and would go on to represent the Citizens for 10 years, winning 11 major honours.

Silva was also a major part of Spain’s success during their golden period, as he helped La Roja lift the European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and the World Cup in 2010.

Silva ended his playing days at Real Sociedad last season.