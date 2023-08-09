Man City Launch Bid For West Ham Star, Paqueta

The Hammers have not responded to the offer but will likely reject it and demand a higher fee.

The Brazilian international has been an integral player for West Ham since joining them from Lyon last summer for around £51 million.

Paqueta impressed in London, bagging five goals and seven assists in 41 appearances. He helped them win the Europa Conference League at the end of the season.

He has fulfilled several roles for the Hammers and would be quite the addition to Pep Guardiola’s side.

The London club have been criticised for sluggishness in the transfer market despite losing crucial players.

They have lost Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca but have not signed anyone amidst claims of a transfer dispute at the club.

They could hold on to Paqueta with the season starting in a few days. A departure would leave them thin in the centre, especially as they struggle to bring in recruits.

A move for Paqueta will allow Bernardo Silva to stay on the wing permanently while the Brazilian takes his midfield spot.

Guardiola reportedly wants more additions as they look to defend their treble from last season.

Their bid to defend their titles received a significant boost yesterday with Kyle Walker opting to stay in England over a move to German giants Bayern Munich.