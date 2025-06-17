Man City, Inter Milan, Real Madrid Begin Historic FIFA Club World Cup Campaign

Share

…..Expanded Tournament Kicks Off in the United States with Group Stage Showdowns

Football’s global spotlight turns to the United States this week as Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid commence their journey in the inaugural edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

The revamped tournament, now featuring 32 of the world’s elite clubs, officially begins a month-long football spectacle that mirrors the format of the FIFA World Cup, complete with group stages and knockout rounds.

This first-of-its-kind edition marks a significant evolution of the Club World Cup, with matches scheduled across 12 iconic venues in the U.S., culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Manchester City, fresh off a turbulent domestic campaign that saw them finish third in the Premier League their lowest under Pep Guardiolawill open their Group G fixture against Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca.

The match takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM WAT and streaming live via Showmax.

Earlier in the day, Inter Milan will face Mexican side Monterrey in Group E, with kickoff at 2:00 AM WAT at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

The Italian giants, under manager Simone Inzaghi, will be looking to assert early dominance in what promises to be a tightly contested group.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Xabi Alonso, who takes charge of Real Madrid for the first time in a competitive fixture.

Los Blancos will square off against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The match begins at 8:00 PM WAT, rounding out a packed day of top-tier football.

With only the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout stage, the pressure is on from the very first whistle.

For City, Inter, and Madrid, the objective is clear: survive the group, avoid early slip-ups, and set a course toward the ultimate goal being crowned the world’s best football club.

