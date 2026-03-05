Man City Held By Nottingham Forest, Arsenal Open Gap

Manchester City fell further behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race after being held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

City entered the match five points adrift of Arsenal with a game in hand, but ended the day seven points behind the league leaders, who strengthened their position at the top following a win over Brighton.

Manchester City started the match on the front foot, while Nottingham Forest sat back and absorbed the pressure.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession, keeping Forest pinned in their own half. Despite controlling the ball in the opening stages, City struggled to create clear-cut chances against Vitor Pereira’s disciplined team.

The deadlock was broken just after the half-hour mark when Semenyo scored with an acrobatic finish, showing excellent improvisation from a cross delivered by Ryan Cherki.

Semenyo’s goal energised City, who came close to doubling their lead minutes later. However, Erling Haaland could not connect with Semenyo’s precise low cross into the box.

That proved to be the last significant chance of the half, with City heading into the break narrowly ahead 1-0.

Gibbs-White and Anderson Secure Point for Forest

The second half saw Manchester City continue their dominance, keeping Nottingham Forest pinned in their own half.

Despite controlling possession, Pep Guardiola’s side struggled to find a second goal, and Forest capitalised with a stunning equaliser from Morgan Gibbs-White, who showed excellent awareness, slotting in a backheel finish after a header from Igor Jesus found him in the box.

City quickly regained the lead through Rodri, who headed in from a Rayan Aït-Nouri corner. However, their advantage was short-lived as Elliot Anderson restored parity for Forest in the 76th minute.

City pushed for a winner late on and came close with Bernardo Silva’s shot, only for Murillo to clear it off the line. The vital clearance ensured Forest secured a valuable point, while City fell seven points behind Arsenal in the title race, though they retain a game in hand.