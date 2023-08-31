Man City Face Trip Of Newcastle In EFL Cup Third Round

We saw Tottenham Hotspur knocked out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night after a penalty shootout loss to Fulham.

Now that the draw for the third round of the competition has been made, the remaining seven Premier League clubs have joined the party.

Holders Manchester United kick off the defence of their crown at home to Crystal Palace while League One Lincoln have been rewarded for their giant-killing in round two with a tie against Premier League West Ham. READ ALSO: EFL Cup: Saints shock Man City, Forest through on penalties

The draw for the EFL Cup third round in full

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Exeter City v Luton Town

Aston Villa v Everton

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Sutton United

Bradford City v Middlesbrough

Bournemouth v Stoke City

Lincoln City v West Ham United

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion

Salford City v Burnley

Fulham v Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Manchester City