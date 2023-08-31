Man City Face Trip Of Newcastle In EFL Cup Third Round

We saw Tottenham Hotspur knocked out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night after a penalty shootout loss to Fulham.
Now that the draw for the third round of the competition has been made, the remaining seven Premier League clubs have joined the party.
Holders Manchester United kick off the defence of their crown at home to Crystal Palace while League One Lincoln have been rewarded for their giant-killing in round two with a tie against Premier League West Ham.
But the undoubted tie of the round comes at St.James’ Park after Manchester City were drawn away to Newcastle United.
The draw for the EFL Cup third round in full
Ipswich Town v Wolves
Exeter City v Luton Town
Aston Villa v Everton
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Sutton United
Bradford City v Middlesbrough
Bournemouth v Stoke City
Lincoln City v West Ham United
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion
Salford City v Burnley
Fulham v Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
Liverpool v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Mansfield v Peterborough