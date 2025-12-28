Man City End Year In Style As Fulham Steal Win At West Ham

Manchester City ended the year on a strong note after a late goal from Rayan Cherki secured a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League win away to Nottingham Forest, while Fulham continued their fine run with a narrow victory that deepened West Ham’s relegation worries.

At the City Ground, Cherki finally ended his Premier League goal drought dramatically. The France international had not scored in the league since the opening day of the season, but his 83rd-minute strike proved decisive and sealed City’s sixth straight league win.

City had taken the lead earlier through Tijjani Reijnders, with Cherki providing the assist. However, Nottingham Forest responded well and drew level through Omari Hutchinson, who punished a moment of hesitation in the City defence.

For long periods, Forest matched Guardiola’s side and looked capable of earning a valuable point. Just when it seemed City would be held, Cherki stepped up with a composed finish late in the game to restore the visitors’ lead.

The goal briefly took City to the top of the table before Arsenal reclaimed first place with their win over Brighton The victory was another reminder of City’s title credentials, as they found a way to win even when not at their fluent best.

Forest, on the other hand, were left disappointed after a brave performance that went unrewarded. Before kick-off, the home side paid tribute to club legend John Robertson, who passed away on Christmas Day.

Robertson, a key figure in Forest’s back-toback European Cup triumphs in 1979 and 1980, was fondly remembered as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

Elsewhere, Fulham continued their impressive form with a late win that extended West Ham’s miserable run. Raul Jimenez scored the decisive goal, heading home from a Harry Wilson cross after Ollie Scarles failed to clear his lines.

It was Jimenez’s second match-winning goal in a week, following his strike against Nottingham Forest. Fulham’s third straight league win keeps them moving steadily up the table, while West Ham are now winless in seven matches and sinking deeper into relegation trouble.

The Hammers will feel frustrated after creating chances to at least earn a point. Jarrod Bowen was denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno and later missed narrowly from close range. Substitute Callum Wilson also came close twice but could not find the target.