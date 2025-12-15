Man City Crush Palace, Forest Spank Spurs As Newcastle Stumble

Manchester City maintained the heat on Premier League leaders Arsenal yesterday, thanks to a clinical double from Erling Haaland in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

City had hoped to seize the top spot when Wolves grabbed a late equaliser against Arsenal, but an injury-time own goal by Yerson Mosquera gave Mikel Arteta’s side a reprieve. In the capital, however, City did their part, though Palace had chances early on.

Yeremy Pino broke the offside trap from Adam Wharton’s delicate pass but struck the crossbar in a one-on-one with Gianluigi Donnarumma. Palace’s missed opportunities proved costly as Matheus Nunes delivered a cross to the back post, allowing Haaland to thunder a header home four minutes before halftime.

The victory keeps City within striking distance of the summit. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest handed Tottenham a painful defeat, taking advan tage of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s Christmas nightmare.

The Spurs keeper, who had already made costly errors for Fulham in their 2-1 win, saw Callum Hudson-Odoi score twice before Ibrahim Sangare added a stunning third. Forest’s victory, deserved on the back of a commanding display, moved them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Spurs, meanwhile, failed to build on recent wins against Brentford and Slavia Prague and remain stuck in 11th. Their struggles were evident long before Vicario’s errant pass to Archie Gray allowed Sangare to set up Hudson-Odoi for an easy finish in the 28th minute.

In the North East, Sunderland relished a derby triumph over Newcastle United thanks to an own goal from Nick Woltemade. The German forward, attempting to clear a Nordi Mukiele cross, inadvertently headed the ball off the crossbar and into his own net, sending the Stadium of Light into euphoria.