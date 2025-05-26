Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle Book Champions League Spots

Share

It was a dramatic final day of the Premier League season, with some teams celebrating and others left disappointed.

Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United all secured their places in next season’s UEFA Champions League, while Aston Villa will play in the Europa League, and Nottingham Forest qualified for the Conference League.

Chelsea made it to the Champions League thanks to a close 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The only goal came from Levi Colwill in the second half. The win means Chelsea finish fourth in the league.

Their coach, Enzo Maresca, said the team’s transfer plans will now focus on playing in Europe’s biggest tournament. Even though Forest lost, they still finished seventh and qualified for the Conference League.

That’s a big achievement, especially after they almost got relegated last season. Aston Villa were close to making the Champions League but lost 1-0 to Manchester United, Villa had a goal disallowed after the referee said Morgan Rogers kicked the ball from the goalkeeper’s hands.

The referee blew the whistle before the ball went into the net, so couldn’t check it. Moments later, United’s Amad Diallo scored, ending Villa’s Champions League hopes. Villa will now play in the Europa League next season.

Newcastle United also booked their Champions League ticket, even though they lost 1-0 at home to Everton The fans at St James’ Park were nervous until they heard that Manchester United had scored against Aston Villa.

That result meant Newcastle could keep their fourth place and qualify for the Champions League. Manchester City finished third in the league with a 2-1 win over Fulham.

It’s been a tough season for City after winning four league titles in a row. They didn’t win any trophies this time, but they still did enough to qualify for Europe’s top competition. Ilkay Gundogan scored a beautiful bicycle kick to give City the lead.

