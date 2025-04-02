Man City Can Salvage Something From Season With Win Over Leicester

Share

Manchester City have endured their worst campaign of the Pep Guardiola era but it could still be salvaged and end up as ‘reasonable’ as they now welcome Leicester City to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City came from behind at the weekend to defeat AFC Bournemouth by two goals to one at the Vitality Stadium in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup thanks to a second-half turnaround with goals from Erling Braut Haaland and Omar Marmoush.

They remain inconsistent, both within games let alone in terms of a list of their results, and do begin this match day still with their UEFA Champions League qualification in jeopardy, sitting just a point clear of the likes of Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is in charge of a Leicester City that appear to have accepted their fate this season with the Foxes heading into the 30th match day of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign sitting nine points adrift of safety.

The visitors most recently suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United at the King Power Stadium a couple of weeks ago due to goals from Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes. They have now suffered seven successive defeats across all competitions.

