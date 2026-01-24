Man City Beat Wolves 2-0 As Marmoush, Semenyo Shine 

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, ending a four-match winless run in the competition.

Pep Guardiola made a bold selection call by leaving Erling Haaland among the substitutes, a decision that paid off as first-half goals from Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo secured all three points for the defending champions. The win also helped City put their recent Champions League disappointment against Bodo/Glimt behind them.

Marmoush opened the scoring before Semenyo doubled the advantage before the break, giving City firm control against a Wolves side that arrived in Manchester on a five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. That run, however, came to an end against a sharper and more disciplined City performance.

The match also marked the debut of defender Marc Guehi, who featured for the first time since his arrival, adding further solidity to Guardiola’s back line.

With the victory, Manchester City closed the gap on league leaders Arsenal to four points, although the Gunners still have a game in hand against Manchester United. Wolves, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table on eight points, continuing their struggle for survival.

The result sets City up positively ahead of another demanding week in the Champions League, while Wolves face mounting pressure as the season progresses.