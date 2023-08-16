Man City Beat Sevilla On Penalty Shot Out To Win Super Cup

Manchester City beat Sevilla on penalties to lift the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in their history.

Sevilla had to rely on goalkeeper Bono to keep them from falling behind earlier on with the Moroccan goalkeeper pulling off fine saves to deny Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish.

Despite City’s early dominance it was the Europa League holders who broke the deadlock when Marcus Acuna’s inviting cross landed onto the powerful head of Youssef En-Nesyri who directed the ball into the bottom corner.

En-Nesyri should’ve made it two at the start of the second half when Sevilla caught City cold on the counter attack with Lucas Ocampos’ low cross allowing the attacker a free shot at goal but his effort was denied by Ederson.

Palmer, fresh from scoring a wonder goal in the recent Community Shield loss to Arsenal, then tested Bono again with a curler from the edge of the box.

Aké had the best chance to win the game in the dying minutes but again found his header tipped over the bar by Bono.

So, the match went to penalties with Erling Haaland and Lucas Ocampos dispatching the first spot-kicks for their respective sides.

Both teams were perfect from 12 yards until the final penalty when Nemanja Gudelj missed meaning City are victorious in a European competition once again.