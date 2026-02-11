Man City Beat Fulham 3-0 To Heap Pressure On Arsenal

On Wednesday night, Manchester City ramped up the pressure on Premier League leader Arsenal by strolling to a 3-0 win over Fulham to cut the gap at the top to three points.

Having come through an acid test at Anfield by claiming a late 2-1 win over Liverpool, Man City had a significantly easier time of it against Fulham, who saw another loss added to their record in this fixture.

City went into the game having won their previous 19 meetings with Fulham in all competitions, the longest winning run one side has had against another in English football history.

That record being stretched to 20 games was essentially all but confirmed by half-time as Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring before Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland gave City complete control.

Fulham had fought back from 3-0 down in the reverse fixture in December, which ended in a 5-4 City win, but the prospect of a repeat was never on the cards.

The focus now switches to Arsenal, who will hope to re-establish a six-point advantage when they make the short trip to Brentford on Thursday.

