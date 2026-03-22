Man City Beat Arsenal 2-0 To Secure Carabao Trophy

Nico O’Reilly scored a brace at Wembley on Sunday as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2021.

Mikel Arteta’s hopes of winning a quadruple were dashed when Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won the season’s first major title, freeing Arsenal to concentrate on the Premier League and FA Cup.

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Despite having 60% of the possession, Arsenal got off to a solid start against a City team that had Ruben Dias sidelined due to injury, limiting them to no shots on goal in the first forty-five minutes.

City dominated the second half right away after a first half with few clear-cut opportunities, but they didn’t start to pay off until an hour in.

However, as the game progressed, City overcame Arsenal in the second half by attacking the end in front of their own supporters.

James Trafford was also able to celebrate a clean sheet as two goals from Nico O’Reilly in front of England manager Thomas Tuchel handed City a lead that they would not relinquish.