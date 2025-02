Share

M a n c h e s t e r City have found their replacement for Ro d r i , w i t h a £60 million ( £ 5 0 m / $ 6 2 m ) d e a l b e i n g agreed for Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has been a huge miss for City this season during his injury-enforced absence.

Positive pro g ress is being made in his recovery from knee ligament damage, with the Spain international set to be named in City’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages.

