Man City Accused Of Encouraging Player To Break Contract

Share

Real Valladolid have accused Manchester City of encouraging one of their players to break his contract to force through a move to the Premier League club.

Defender Juma Bah told the Spanish club on Tuesday that he intends to terminate his contract, allowing City to sign the player for a much lower fee.

City had sent a request to Valladolid earlier in the day asking to begin negotiations over a permanent deal for the 18-year-old, Valladolid said in a statement.

Bah then did not turn up for training on Wednesday, with the Spanish Football Association confirming he had deposited the necessary amount to terminate his contract.

Valladolid say the teenager’s decision was “supposedly supported and guided by Manchester City and his agent” and has “caused great disappointment and indignation”.

“The club considers that Manchester City is behind the player’s decision, and appears to have advised the player to take this route.”

Share

Please follow and like us: