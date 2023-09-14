MAN Charts Way Out of Nigeria’s N77trn Debt

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that the N77 trillion debt inherited by President Bola Tinubu-led administration will most likely limit the goals of the new administration in its bid to revamp the country’s economy and running a hitch-free governance. Following this, MAN is urging the administration to implement its recommendations in the wake of the country’s rising debt pro- file.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in Lagos recently. He said it was time for the new administration to increase the revenue base by widening the tax net through an enhanced data cap- ture of business operators in the informal sector. Also, Ajayi-Kadir stated that the Tinubu-led administration must strictly implement the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

According to him, the administration must further identify and amend the loopholes in tax laws in order to reduce the leakage of tax revenues. The MAN DG explained that there was need to promote fiscal discipline by reducing the cost of governance and strictly complying with Section 41 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and Section 38(2) of the CBN Act. Conversely, he pointed out that the government must ensure the rehabilitation of local refineries and remove the humongous annual subsidy in phases while ensuring they are backed with appropriate palliatives for households and businesses.

In addition, MAN recommended that the Tinubu-led administration should ensure proactive judicial investigation into allegations of oil theft and stamp duty fraud in the country. The Association also suggested that the government embarked on mechanisms that promote coordination and confidence among creditors in order to be granted opportunity for debt restructuring.

Speaking further, the MAN helmsman said there was need for the new government to prioritise debt management and transparency to control risks and reduce the need for restructuring, which stands to benefit both debtors and creditors. MAN also believes the government must ensure proper management of capital and recurrent expenditure by determining the appropriate spending priorities that reflect the yearnings and aspirations of households and businesses within the limits of available resources.

Other recommendations include for the administration to establish incorruptible monitoring teams tasked to ensure effective budget implementation and detailed evaluation of budget performance, set up a special court and re- invigorate the anti-graft agencies like the Economic and Financial crime Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) in order to strengthen the fight against corruption, promote transparency and productivity in government expenditure by ensuring public funds are expended on feasible development projects in order to minimise wastage, and optimise the capability of the states to generate internal revenue given the abundant natural and human resources.

Others are to diversify the country’s revenue base by boosting critical sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, entertainment, tourism and ICT, prioritise and incentivise critical sectors with low interest rate and improved infrastructure to enhance investment and productivity, expend recovered loots on debt servicing and sustain the economy with internally generated revenue, ensure highly effective exchange rate management to avoid exchange rate crisis that could threaten the sustainability of debt. And finally, it should ensure the funds borrowed are highly purposeful, properly documented and studied along with the specific maturity date, negotiations and clauses, among others.