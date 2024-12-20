Man Charged With Beating Another To Death In Ibadan

Share

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday ordered the remand of one 25-year-old Isaac Akinola, who allegedly conspired with others to beat a man to death.

Akinola, whose address was not given, is charged with conspiracy and murder. The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwabusayo Osho, did not take his plea for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to take the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice. She adjourned the case until Feb. 19, 2025, for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, had submitted that Akinola committed the offences on Nov. 20, at 10.00 a.m. at Ogbomosho.

Adegbite alleged that Akinola conspired with some other people to beat one Mr John Kome, aged 30, to death. He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

